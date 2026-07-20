U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Successfully Completes Pacific Shadow Mission, Showcasing the Future of Agile Test Instrumentation

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The U.S. Army Redstone Test Center recently concluded a maritime operation in the Pacific, demonstrating the capabilities of a new, rapidly deployable system designed to collect long-range missile test data while forging a critical data-sharing pathway with the Missile Defense Agency. From mid-April to mid-May, the RTC Modular Open-System Architecture Instrumentation Capability team deployed aboard the RTC vessel Osprey. MOSAIC team pictured on the day of deployment from Honolulu, Hawaii. From left: Alfonso Perez (Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona), Justin Mabry, Charles Taylor, Jim Barlow, William Debbaneh, Ray Bell, Josh Goins, Ed Benkert, Kenton Brazelle, Austin Guth, Kevin Percey, Hunter Smith, Jared Herndon (NSWC Corona), Shane Shavez, Geoffrey Tyre, Jim Moore, Paul Rowe, Hope Yeager, Chris Tolman (Ronald Reagan Space and Missile Test Range RTR).