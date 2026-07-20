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    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Successfully Completes Pacific Shadow Mission, Showcasing the Future of Agile Test Instrumentation [Image 2 of 2]

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    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Successfully Completes Pacific Shadow Mission, Showcasing the Future of Agile Test Instrumentation

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Christy Barnett 

    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center

    The U.S. Army Redstone Test Center recently concluded a maritime operation in the Pacific, demonstrating the capabilities of a new, rapidly deployable system designed to collect long-range missile test data while forging a critical data-sharing pathway with the Missile Defense Agency. From mid-April to mid-May, the RTC Modular Open-System Architecture Instrumentation Capability team deployed aboard the RTC vessel Osprey. MOSAIC team pictured on the day of deployment from Honolulu, Hawaii. From left: Alfonso Perez (Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona), Justin Mabry, Charles Taylor, Jim Barlow, William Debbaneh, Ray Bell, Josh Goins, Ed Benkert, Kenton Brazelle, Austin Guth, Kevin Percey, Hunter Smith, Jared Herndon (NSWC Corona), Shane Shavez, Geoffrey Tyre, Jim Moore, Paul Rowe, Hope Yeager, Chris Tolman (Ronald Reagan Space and Missile Test Range RTR).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 12:26
    Photo ID: 9822575
    VIRIN: 260430-A-YH545-2386
    Resolution: 2856x2142
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Successfully Completes Pacific Shadow Mission, Showcasing the Future of Agile Test Instrumentation [Image 2 of 2], by Christy Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Successfully Completes Pacific Shadow Mission, Showcasing the Future of Agile Test Instrumentation
    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Successfully Completes Pacific Shadow Mission, Showcasing the Future of Agile Test Instrumentation

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    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Successfully Completes Pacific Shadow Mission, Showcasing the Future of Agile Test Instrumentation

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    Missile Defense Agency (MDA)
    RTC Modular Open-System Architecture Instrumentation Capability (MOSAIC)
    U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC)
    U.S. ARMY REDSTONE TEST CENTER (RTC)
    War Department’s Test Resource Management Center (TRMC)
    Department of War asset

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