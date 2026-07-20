American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets from American Military Academy try on flight equipment during a community outreach engagement at Jose Aponte De La Torre Airport in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, July 17, 2026. Events like these reinforce our commitment to community engagement, bridging the gap between current service members and the next generation of military leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)