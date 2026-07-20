(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24 [Image 7 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24

    CIEBA, PUERTO RICO

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kevin Rivas 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), Littoral Combat Force-24, speaks to Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets from American Military Academy during a community outreach engagement at Jose Aponte De La Torre Airport in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, July 17, 2026. Events like these reinforce our commitment to community engagement, bridging the gap between current service members and the next generation of military leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 11:23
    Photo ID: 9822431
    VIRIN: 260717-M-GH531-1184
    Resolution: 5687x4062
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: CIEBA, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24 [Image 18 of 18], by GySgt Kevin Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24
    American Military Academy JROTC cadets Visits LCF-24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    SOUTHCOM
    MAGTF
    Roosevelt Roads
    USMCNews
    JROTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery