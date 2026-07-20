Date Taken: 07.16.2026 Date Posted: 07.21.2026 09:53 Photo ID: 9822346 VIRIN: 260716-A-WK601-9311 Resolution: 2126x1535 Size: 1.07 MB Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE

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This work, Garmisch German-American Friendship Day Ceremonial Keg Tapping [Image 5 of 5], by Kayla Overton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.