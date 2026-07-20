Claudia Zolk, second mayor, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, provides remarks at the Garmisch German-American Friendship Day, July 17, 2026.
Courtesy photo taken by Karlheinz Wedhorn, George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 09:53
|Photo ID:
|9822330
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-WK601-8478
|Resolution:
|1535x2126
|Size:
|719.64 KB
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garmisch German-American Friendship Day [Image 5 of 5], by Kayla Overton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Decades of Alliance: U.S. Forces and local community celebrate German-American Friendship Day
No keywords found.