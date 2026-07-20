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    Garmisch German-American Friendship Day [Image 4 of 5]

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    Garmisch German-American Friendship Day

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Kayla Overton 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    Claudia Zolk, second mayor, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, provides remarks at the Garmisch German-American Friendship Day, July 17, 2026.

    Courtesy photo taken by Karlheinz Wedhorn, George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 09:53
    Photo ID: 9822330
    VIRIN: 260716-A-WK601-8478
    Resolution: 1535x2126
    Size: 719.64 KB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Garmisch German-American Friendship Day [Image 5 of 5], by Kayla Overton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Garmisch German-American Friendship Day Cake Cutting
    Paratroopers deliver flags to Garmisch German-American Friendship Day
    Col. Derek Drouin provides remarks
    Garmisch German-American Friendship Day
    Garmisch German-American Friendship Day Ceremonial Keg Tapping

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

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    German-American Friendship

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