Date Taken: 06.22.2026 Date Posted: 07.21.2026 09:46 Photo ID: 9822334 VIRIN: 260622-A-VQ984-6359 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.72 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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This work, Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy [Image 45 of 45], by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.