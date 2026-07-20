Members of the Illinois National Guard participate in a helocast at Big Sandy Lake, Fort McCoy, Wis., June 22, 2026. U.S. Army photo by Greg Mason
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 09:46
|Photo ID:
|9822333
|VIRIN:
|260622-A-VQ984-9714
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy [Image 45 of 45], by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.