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    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy [Image 44 of 45]

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    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Members of the Illinois National Guard participate in a helocast at Big Sandy Lake, Fort McCoy, Wis., June 22, 2026. U.S. Army photo by Greg Mason

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 09:46
    Photo ID: 9822333
    VIRIN: 260622-A-VQ984-9714
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.35 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy [Image 45 of 45], by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy
    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy

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    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    33rd IBCT
    ILARNG
    Helocast Operations

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