12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aircraft decontamination training during Gunslinger Gambit

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2nd Lt. Geric Kramarczyk, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear officer assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, explains aircraft decontamination procedures during exercise Gunslinger Gambit at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 13, 2026. The training certified Soldiers from across the brigade to conduct operational aircraft decontamination, enhancing the unit’s ability to operate in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environments without relying on external support. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)