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    12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aircraft decontamination training during Gunslinger Gambit [Image 9 of 11]

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    12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aircraft decontamination training during Gunslinger Gambit

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    2nd Lt. Geric Kramarczyk, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear officer assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, explains aircraft decontamination procedures during exercise Gunslinger Gambit at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 13, 2026. The training certified Soldiers from across the brigade to conduct operational aircraft decontamination, enhancing the unit’s ability to operate in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environments without relying on external support. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 06:11
    Photo ID: 9822020
    VIRIN: 260612-A-FL725-9467
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aircraft decontamination training during Gunslinger Gambit [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aircraft decontamination training during Gunslinger Gambit
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aircraft decontamination training during Gunslinger Gambit
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aircraft decontamination training during Gunslinger Gambit
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aircraft decontamination training during Gunslinger Gambit
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aircraft decontamination training during Gunslinger Gambit
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aircraft decontamination training during Gunslinger Gambit
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aircraft decontamination training during Gunslinger Gambit
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aircraft decontamination training during Gunslinger Gambit
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aircraft decontamination training during Gunslinger Gambit
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aircraft decontamination training during Gunslinger Gambit
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aircraft decontamination training during Gunslinger Gambit

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    TAGS

    CBRN
    12th CAB
    CBRN Decon
    Aircraft decon
    Decontamination

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