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    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4]

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    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas    

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Lt. Keji Akinadarijo, the ship’s handler, right, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jamie Martinez, left, discuss aircraft positioning on the flight deck of forward-deployed America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 20, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Danian C. Aiko-Douglas).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 03:30
    Photo ID: 9821954
    VIRIN: 260720-N-XP477-3422
    Resolution: 2349x1566
    Size: 771.08 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMPHIB
    USN
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    US Navy

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