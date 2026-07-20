USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations

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Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Daniel Gonzalez, runs for cover after launching an F-35B Lightning II jet on the flight deck of forward-deployed America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 20, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Danian C. Aiko-Douglas).