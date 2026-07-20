U.S. Coast Guardsmen with Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point demonstrate a water rescue maneuver during the Ocean Festival at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 17, 2026. The festival offered a vibrant blend of hands-on activities, informative displays, and live water safety demonstrations to raise awareness and reduce the inherent risks associated with summer water activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 22:20
|Photo ID:
|9821675
|VIRIN:
|260610-M-SF900-5679
|Resolution:
|4817x3211
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Summer Safety: MCBH Hosts Ocean Festival [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.