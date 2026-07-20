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    Summer Safety: MCBH Hosts Ocean Festival [Image 1 of 9]

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    Summer Safety: MCBH Hosts Ocean Festival

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen with Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point demonstrate a water rescue maneuver during the Ocean Festival at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 17, 2026. The festival offered a vibrant blend of hands-on activities, informative displays, and live water safety demonstrations to raise awareness and reduce the inherent risks associated with summer water activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 22:20
    Photo ID: 9821675
    VIRIN: 260610-M-SF900-5679
    Resolution: 4817x3211
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Summer Safety: MCBH Hosts Ocean Festival [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Summer Safety: MCBH Hosts Ocean Festival
    Summer Safety: MCBH Hosts Ocean Festival
    Summer Safety: MCBH Hosts Ocean Festival
    Summer Safety: MCBH Hosts Ocean Festival
    Summer Safety: MCBH Hosts Ocean Festival
    Summer Safety: MCBH Hosts Ocean Festival
    Summer Safety: MCBH Hosts Ocean Festival
    Summer Safety: MCBH Hosts Ocean Festival
    Summer Safety: MCBH Hosts Ocean Festival

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    MCBH
    WaterSafety
    SafetyFirst
    Hawaii
    CommunityEvents

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