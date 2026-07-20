Summer Safety: MCBH Hosts Ocean Festival

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Event attendees visit a Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tent during the Ocean Festival at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 17, 2026. The festival offered a vibrant blend of hands-on activities, informative displays, and live water safety demonstrations to raise awareness and reduce the inherent risks associated with summer water activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)