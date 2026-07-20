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    USCGC Kimball participates in RIMPAC 26 [Image 5 of 5]

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    USCGC Kimball participates in RIMPAC 26

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) fires its MK-110 57 mm gun during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 in the Pacific Ocean, July 14, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 19:55
    Photo ID: 9821463
    VIRIN: 260714-G-IC479-3090
    Resolution: 6829x4553
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USCGC Kimball participates in RIMPAC 26 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ryan Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USCGC Kimball participates in RIMPAC 26
    USCGC Kimball participates in RIMPAC 26
    USCGC Kimball participates in RIMPAC 26
    USCGC Kimball participates in RIMPAC 26
    USCGC Kimball participates in RIMPAC 26

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    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, Integrated, Prepared, Third Fleet, RIMPAC 26, Partners

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