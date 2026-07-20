USCGC Kimball participates in RIMPAC 26

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U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Matthew Jacobs, a boatswain’s mate, drives the Legend-class cutter USCGC Kimball’s over-the-horizon small boat while Ensign Jonathan Barrett, a law enforcement officer, provides instruction to member of the Mexican Naval Infantry during pursuit training in the Pacific Ocean as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 12, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves)