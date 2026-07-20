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    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 12 of 21]

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    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Jennifer Leggett 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    The Presidio of Monterey hosted Military Retiree Appreciation Day for Northern California and Nevada area military retirees on Saturday, July 18, at the General Stilwell Community Center.
    The event provided guests with the latest information regarding retirement benefits, while also building the bond between retired and active-duty service members. Vendors and local service agencies were on hand to provide information of interest to military retirees and their families.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 18:38
    Photo ID: 9821358
    VIRIN: 260718-O-XY043-4344
    Resolution: 6711x4474
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 21 of 21], by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day

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    Presidio of Monterey
    Retiree Appreciation Day
    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
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