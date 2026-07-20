Presidio of Monterey hosts 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day

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Seaside City Mayor, Ian Olgesby thanks the Presidio of Monterey Retirement Services Office team for their efforts toward this year's Military Retiree Appreciation Day for Northern California and Nevada area on Saturday, July 18, at the General Stilwell Community Center. The event provided guests with the latest information regarding retirement benefits, while also building the bond between retired and active-duty service members. Vendors and local service agencies were on hand to provide information of interest to military retirees and their families.