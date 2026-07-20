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    SCSTC Civilian Helps Strengthen Joint Warfighting Readiness for Korean Peninsula Operations [Image 4 of 4]

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    SCSTC Civilian Helps Strengthen Joint Warfighting Readiness for Korean Peninsula Operations

    NEWPORT, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Photo by SCSTC Public Affairs 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    NEWPORT, R.I. (July 11, 2026) Participants from across the Joint Force engage in discussions on the operating environment, Joint asset employment, and the capabilities each service brings to the fight, strengthening the shared understanding required for Joint All-Domain Operations during the 2026 Korea United Security Symposium. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 16:37
    Photo ID: 9821205
    VIRIN: 260711-N-N0443-3098
    Resolution: 2783x3016
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SCSTC Civilian Helps Strengthen Joint Warfighting Readiness for Korean Peninsula Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SCSTC Civilian Helps Strengthen Joint Warfighting Readiness for Korean Peninsula Operations
    SCSTC Civilian Helps Strengthen Joint Warfighting Readiness for Korean Peninsula Operations
    SCSTC Civilian Helps Strengthen Joint Warfighting Readiness for Korean Peninsula Operations
    SCSTC Civilian Helps Strengthen Joint Warfighting Readiness for Korean Peninsula Operations

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    Surface Combat Systems Training Command

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