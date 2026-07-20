SCSTC Civilian Helps Strengthen Joint Warfighting Readiness for Korean Peninsula Operations

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NEWPORT, R.I. (July 11, 2026) Participants from across the Joint Force engage in discussions on the operating environment, Joint asset employment, and the capabilities each service brings to the fight, strengthening the shared understanding required for Joint All-Domain Operations during the 2026 Korea United Security Symposium. (U.S. Navy photo)