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    Cmdr. George Lawton promotion ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

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    Cmdr. George Lawton promotion ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (July 17, 2026) – Rear Adm. David Faehnle, commandant, Naval District Washington, promotes Cmdr. George Lawton to the rank of Captain during a promotion ceremony onboard the Navy Yards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Kyree Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 14:54
    Photo ID: 9820923
    VIRIN: 260717-N-SO660-1094
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cmdr. George Lawton promotion ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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