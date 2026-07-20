Cmdr. George Lawton promotion ceremony

Date Taken: 07.17.2026 Date Posted: 07.20.2026 14:54 Photo ID: 9820923 VIRIN: 260717-N-SO660-1094 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 3.72 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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