WASHINGTON, DC (July 17, 2026) – Rear Adm. David Faehnle, commandant, Naval District Washington, promotes Cmdr. George Lawton to the rank of Captain during a promotion ceremony onboard the Navy Yards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 14:54
|Photo ID:
|9820920
|VIRIN:
|260717-N-SO660-1062
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cmdr. David Lawton promotion ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.