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    India Gas Chamber [Image 6 of 6]

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    India Gas Chamber

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, washes his face during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 17, 2026. Recruits are exposed to CS gas in order to familiarize themselves with the use of their gas masks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 14:44
    Photo ID: 9820900
    VIRIN: 260717-M-HQ355-1051
    Resolution: 6148x4099
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, India Gas Chamber [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCRDPI, Parris Island, Gas Chamber, Recruit Training, Bootcamp

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