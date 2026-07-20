India Gas Chamber

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U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Maurice Alligood, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, takes part in the gas chamber during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 17, 2026. Recruits are exposed to CS gas in order to familiarize themselves with the use of their gas masks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)