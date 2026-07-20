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    Screaming Eagles Integrate Robotics During FRIES/SPIES Demonstration [Image 2 of 6]

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    Screaming Eagles Integrate Robotics During FRIES/SPIES Demonstration

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. George Prince 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) test a quadruped robot and unmanned aircraft system during a fast-rope insertion and extraction system and special patrol insertion and extraction system demonstration at The Sabalauski Air Assault School, Fort Campbell, Ky., May 22, 2026.

    The demonstration, held during Week of the Eagles, highlighted how intelligent strategy, adaptability and rigorous training enable Soldiers to effectively integrate emerging technology into combat operations.

    (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. George Prince)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 13:52
    Photo ID: 9820713
    VIRIN: 260720-A-XY121-6304
    Resolution: 2880x3600
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Screaming Eagles Integrate Robotics During FRIES/SPIES Demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by SSG George Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Screaming Eagles Integrate Robotics During FRIES/SPIES Demonstration
    Screaming Eagles Integrate Robotics During FRIES/SPIES Demonstration
    Screaming Eagles Integrate Robotics During FRIES/SPIES Demonstration
    Screaming Eagles Integrate Robotics During FRIES/SPIES Demonstration
    Screaming Eagles Integrate Robotics During FRIES/SPIES Demonstration
    Screaming Eagles Integrate Robotics During FRIES/SPIES Demonstration

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    101st (AASLT)

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