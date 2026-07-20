Screaming Eagles Integrate Robotics During FRIES/SPIES Demonstration

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Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) test a quadruped robot and unmanned aircraft system during a fast-rope insertion and extraction system and special patrol insertion and extraction system demonstration at The Sabalauski Air Assault School, Fort Campbell, Ky., May 22, 2026.



The demonstration, held during Week of the Eagles, highlighted how intelligent strategy, adaptability and rigorous training enable Soldiers to effectively integrate emerging technology into combat operations.



(U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. George Prince)