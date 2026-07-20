Dr. Brandy Percell

Dr. Cynthia Thomas-Williams
Contract Specialist, Program Executive Office Missiles and Space
Doctor of Philosophy in Management, Leadership and Organizational Change
Walden University, 2021
“My doctoral studies reinforced the value of collaboration, critical analysis and informed decision-making.”
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 13:48
|Photo ID:
|9820696
|VIRIN:
|260701-O-XF206-9838
|Resolution:
|3185x3856
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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