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    Dr. Brandy Percell [Image 2 of 2]

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    Dr. Brandy Percell

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Sarah Nelson 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Dr. Cynthia Thomas-Williams
    Contract Specialist, Program Executive Office Missiles and Space
    Doctor of Philosophy in Management, Leadership and Organizational Change
    Walden University, 2021

    “My doctoral studies reinforced the value of collaboration, critical analysis and informed decision-making.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 13:48
    Photo ID: 9820696
    VIRIN: 260701-O-XF206-9838
    Resolution: 3185x3856
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dr. Brandy Percell [Image 2 of 2], by Sarah Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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