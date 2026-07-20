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    Dr. Martinson Yeboah [Image 1 of 2]

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    Dr. Martinson Yeboah

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Sarah Nelson 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Dr. Martinson Yeboah
    Contract Specialist, Aviation Directorate
    Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration (Finance)
    Capella University, 2020

    “Those skills help me evaluate complex acquisition issues, assess risk and support contracting decisions that promote responsible stewardship of government resources.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 13:48
    Photo ID: 9820694
    VIRIN: 260701-O-XF206-3886
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 176.19 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dr. Martinson Yeboah [Image 2 of 2], by Sarah Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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