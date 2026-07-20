Dr. Martinson Yeboah
Contract Specialist, Aviation Directorate
Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration (Finance)
Capella University, 2020
“Those skills help me evaluate complex acquisition issues, assess risk and support contracting decisions that promote responsible stewardship of government resources.”
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 13:48
|Photo ID:
|9820694
|VIRIN:
|260701-O-XF206-3886
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|176.19 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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