Date Taken: 07.01.2026 Date Posted: 07.20.2026 13:48 Photo ID: 9820694 VIRIN: 260701-O-XF206-3886 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 176.19 KB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Dr. Martinson Yeboah [Image 2 of 2], by Sarah Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.