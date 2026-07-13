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    RADM Buzzetti Arrives in Sibolga for Pacific Partnership 2026 [Image 7 of 7]

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    RADM Buzzetti Arrives in Sibolga for Pacific Partnership 2026

    INDONESIA

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Paolo Peredo 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Hon. Jose Diaz, left, acting principal officer for the U.S. Consulate Medan, shakes hands with U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026, after arriving in Pia Hotel Pandan at the beginning of the PP26 mission in Sibolga, Indonesia July 20, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the region. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paolo Peredo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 10:46
    Photo ID: 9820321
    VIRIN: 260720-N-TE278-2214
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RADM Buzzetti Arrives in Sibolga for Pacific Partnership 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Paolo Peredo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RADM Buzzetti Arrives in Sibolga for Pacific Partnership 2026
    RADM Buzzetti Arrives in Sibolga for Pacific Partnership 2026
    RADM Buzzetti Arrives in Sibolga for Pacific Partnership 2026
    RADM Buzzetti Arrives in Sibolga for Pacific Partnership 2026
    RADM Buzzetti Arrives in Sibolga for Pacific Partnership 2026
    RADM Buzzetti Arrives in Sibolga for Pacific Partnership 2026
    RADM Buzzetti Arrives in Sibolga for Pacific Partnership 2026

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    TAGS

    TNI
    Pacific Partnership
    PP26
    Pacific Partnership 2026

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