RADM Buzzetti Arrives in Sibolga for Pacific Partnership 2026

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U.S. Navy (USN) Rear Adm. David Buzzetti, left, vice chief of the USN Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, converses with USN Capt. Robert Reyes, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) after arriving in Pia Hotel Pandan at the beginning of the PP26 mission in Sibolga, Indonesia July 20, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the region. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paolo Peredo)