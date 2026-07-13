Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

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ROTA, Spain (July 10, 2026) U.S. Navy Capt. Leslie Slootmaker, oncoming commodore of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, addresses distinguished visitors and guests during a change of command and retirement ceremony onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 10, 2026. CTF 68 is a part of the U.S. 6th Fleet and commands all Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces bridge the gap from sea to shore and provide expeditionary capabilities in remote, complex and austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)