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    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 13 of 24]

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    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    Commander Task Force 68

    ROTA, Spain (July 10, 2026) - Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Abraham Lopez, rings a bell, during a change of command and retirement ceremony onboard Naval Station Rota, July 10, 2026. CTF 68 is a part of the U.S. 6th Fleet and commands all Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces bridge the gap from sea to shore and provide expeditionary capabilities in remote, complex and austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 09:17
    Photo ID: 9819970
    VIRIN: 260710-N-HI500-1126
    Resolution: 4205x2803
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Commander, Task Force 68 holds a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

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    Retirement ceremony
    CTF 68
    Change of Command
    6th Fleet

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