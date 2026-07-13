PM EW&C - PdM Tactical Spectrum Warfare Transfers Leadership and Celebrates Retirement
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 07:32
|Photo ID:
|9819868
|VIRIN:
|260717-O-BN542-7386
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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