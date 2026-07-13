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    PM EW&C - PdM Tactical Spectrum Warfare Transfers Leadership and Celebrates Retirement [Image 2 of 2]

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    PM EW&amp;C - PdM Tactical Spectrum Warfare Transfers Leadership and Celebrates Retirement

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Brian Cooper 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence & Spectrum Warfare

    PM EW&C - PdM Tactical Spectrum Warfare Transfers Leadership and Celebrates Retirement

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    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 07:32
    Photo ID: 9819868
    VIRIN: 260717-O-BN542-7386
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    PM EW&amp;C - PdM Tactical Spectrum Warfare Transfers Leadership and Celebrates Retirement
    PM EW&amp;C - PdM Tactical Spectrum Warfare Transfers Leadership and Celebrates Retirement

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