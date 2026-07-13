PM EW&C - PdM Tactical Spectrum Warfare Transfers Leadership and Celebrates Retirement

Date Taken: 07.16.2026 Date Posted: 07.20.2026 07:32 Photo ID: 9819867 VIRIN: 260717-O-BN542-5647 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.69 MB Location: US

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