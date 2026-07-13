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    Purdy Fitness Center Completes HVAC Renovation [Image 4 of 4]

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    Purdy Fitness Center Completes HVAC Renovation

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.19.2026

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 20, 2026) -- Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Purdy Fitness Center completed renovation and testing of a $15 million Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) upgrade earlier this year. The overhaul, which began in April 2024, was the first significant renovation to the center's ventilation system since the facility opened in 2006 and is part of a broader effort to improve aging infrastructure and enhance quality of life at the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed installation. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 00:26
    Photo ID: 9819536
    VIRIN: 260720-N-FG395-2047
    Resolution: 7446x4964
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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