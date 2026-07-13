Purdy Fitness Center Completes HVAC Renovation

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 20, 2026) -- Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Purdy Fitness Center completed renovation and testing of a $15 million Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) upgrade earlier this year. The overhaul, which began in April 2024, was the first significant renovation to the center's ventilation system since the facility opened in 2006 and is part of a broader effort to improve aging infrastructure and enhance quality of life at the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed installation. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 00:26
|Photo ID:
|9819533
|VIRIN:
|260720-N-FG395-2032
|Resolution:
|7090x4727
|Size:
|8.1 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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