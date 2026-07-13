(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Dark Eagle at Valiant Shield 2026 [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dark Eagle at Valiant Shield 2026

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific)

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo (left) Commander of U.S. Pacific Command recognizes the accomplishments of soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) during exercise Valiant Shield, June 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 20:13
    Photo ID: 9819323
    VIRIN: 260607-A-IP596-1358
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dark Eagle at Valiant Shield 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dark Eagle at Valiant Shield 2026
    Dark Eagle at Valiant Shield 2026
    Dark Eagle at Valiant Shield 2026
    Dark Eagle at Valiant Shield 2026
    Dark Eagle at Valiant Shield 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM)
    U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC)
    Dark Eagle
    7th Infantry Division (MDC-PAC)
    Valiant Shield 2026
    Long Range Hypersonic Weapon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery