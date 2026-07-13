Dark Eagle at Valiant Shield 2026

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A Dark Eagle Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon assigned to 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) during training as part of exercise Valiant Shield, June 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)