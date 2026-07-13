Fort Hamilton Cannon Salute Goes Viral After ‘Kamikaze Squirrel’ Leaps Onto Soldier During Sail4th 250

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Screenshot shows Instagram view count and still frame of the squirrel mid‑jump. A viral moment at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton on July 2, shows a squirrel leaping from a utility pole onto a Soldier during a ceremonial cannon salute for Sail4th 250, July 4, 2026. The clip, filmed by Public Affairs Chief Susan Blair, has surpassed 9.1 million views on Instagram. (U.S. Army photo from Fort Hamilton Instagram Page)