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    Fort Hamilton Cannon Salute Goes Viral After ‘Kamikaze Squirrel’ Leaps Onto Soldier During Sail4th 250 [Image 1 of 3]

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    Fort Hamilton Cannon Salute Goes Viral After ‘Kamikaze Squirrel’ Leaps Onto Soldier During Sail4th 250

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Susan Blair 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Screenshot shows Instagram view count and still frame of the squirrel mid‑jump. A viral moment at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton on July 2, shows a squirrel leaping from a utility pole onto a Soldier during a ceremonial cannon salute for Sail4th 250, July 4, 2026. The clip, filmed by Public Affairs Chief Susan Blair, has surpassed 9.1 million views on Instagram. (U.S. Army photo from Fort Hamilton Instagram Page)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 18:38
    Photo ID: 9819304
    VIRIN: 260702-A-XR745-6602
    Resolution: 508x720
    Size: 132.85 KB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton Cannon Salute Goes Viral After ‘Kamikaze Squirrel’ Leaps Onto Soldier During Sail4th 250 [Image 3 of 3], by Susan Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Hamilton Cannon Salute Goes Viral After ‘Kamikaze Squirrel’ Leaps Onto Soldier During Sail4th 250
    Fort Hamilton Cannon Salute Goes Viral After ‘Kamikaze Squirrel’ Leaps Onto Soldier During Sail4th 250
    Fort Hamilton Cannon Salute Goes Viral After ‘Kamikaze Squirrel’ Leaps Onto Soldier During Sail4th 250

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    Fort Hamilton Cannon Salute Goes Viral After ‘Kamikaze Squirrel’ Leaps Onto Soldier During Sail4th 250

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    IMCOM
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    America250
    Freedom250
    INR250
    Sail250

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