Fort Hamilton Cannon Salute Goes Viral After ‘Kamikaze Squirrel’ Leaps Onto Soldier During Sail4th 250

Photo By Susan Blair | Screenshot shows Instagram view count and still frame of the squirrel mid‑jump. A viral moment at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton on July 2, shows a squirrel leaping from a utility pole onto a Soldier during a ceremonial cannon salute for Sail4th 250, July 4, 2026. The clip, filmed by Public Affairs Chief Susan Blair, has surpassed 9.1 million views on Instagram. (U.S. Army photo from Fort Hamilton Instagram Page) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Susan Blair | Screenshot shows Instagram view count and still frame of the squirrel mid‑jump. A...... read more read more

A ceremonial cannon firing at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton on July 2, unexpectedly became an international viral moment after a squirrel, startled by the blast, leapt from a utility pole and landed on the back of a Soldier firing a cannon salute.

The incident, captured on video by the garrison’s Public Affairs Chief, Susan Blair, has now surpassed 9.1 million views on Instagram and has been shared hundreds of times across social media platforms.

The ceremony was part of Sail4th 250, New York City’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday, and coincided with the International Naval Review, during which naval vessels from partner nations passed Fort Hamilton as they entered New York Harbor.

At the moment of the cannon salute, the German Navy frigate FGS Sachsen was sailing past the installation, providing the backdrop for the unexpected wildlife cameo.

As the Joint Task Force Ceremonial Cannon Team executed the salute, the squirrel appeared to react to the sudden noise, launching itself downward in a dramatic leap described by Yahoo News as “kamikaze‑style.”

The squirrel briefly landed on a Soldier’s back before springing away. The Soldier maintained his bearing throughout the encounter.

The viral moment quickly drew attention from national and local media. The New York Post highlighted the squirrel’s “athletic” landing and noted that both the Soldier and the squirrel were unharmed.

The Brooklyn Eagle described the jump as “gymnastic,” emphasizing how the ceremonial shots welcoming FGS Sachsen set the stage for the airborne acrobatics.

Online commenters praised the Soldier’s discipline, joked that the squirrel deserved an Army safety briefing, and shared the clip with humorous captions.

The Chief Public Affairs Specialist, who filmed the moment, noted that she was documenting the ceremony as part of routine coverage when the squirrel unexpectedly entered the frame.

This light‑hearted moment underscores Fort Hamilton’s ongoing support to Soldiers, families, and the greater New York community—aligning with the Department of the Army’s current lines of effort, including:

Strengthening the Army Profession through disciplined, ready Soldiers who maintain bearing even in unexpected situations.

Building Strong Communities by connecting military tradition with public engagement during major national celebrations.

Modernizing Public Outreach through dynamic storytelling and digital communication that reaches millions worldwide.

As Fort Hamilton continues its mission, the “Kamikaze Squirrel” was reported to be unharmed, and returned to duty, and remains a reminder that even the most ceremonial traditions can take flight in unexpected ways.