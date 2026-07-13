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    Faces of Readiness: HM3 Nicolas Pantoja Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2]

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    Faces of Readiness: HM3 Nicolas Pantoja Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota (NMRTC-Rota)

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nicolas Pantoja, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, reviews overseas screening documentation as the Overseas Screening and Exceptional Family Member Program coordinator at Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 10, 2025. Pantoja helps ensure service members and their families are medically prepared for overseas assignments, supporting operational readiness throughout the European and African areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 13:29
    Photo ID: 9819086
    VIRIN: 260719-N-FT324-7202
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Faces of Readiness: HM3 Nicolas Pantoja Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine, Mission Ready, Defense Health Agency, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, NMRTC

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