Faces of Readiness: HM3 Nicolas Pantoja Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

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Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nicolas Pantoja, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, reviews overseas screening documentation as the Overseas Screening and Exceptional Family Member Program coordinator at Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 10, 2025. Pantoja helps ensure service members and their families are medically prepared for overseas assignments, supporting operational readiness throughout the European and African areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)