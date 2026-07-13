Faces of Readiness: HM3 Nicolas Pantoja Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nicolas Pantoja, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nicolas Pantoja, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, serves as the Overseas Screening and Exceptional Family Member Program coordinator at Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 10, 2025. In his role, Pantoja helps ensure service members and their families are prepared for overseas assignments, supporting fleet readiness throughout the European and African areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks) see less | View Image Page

ROTA, Spain – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nicolas Pantoja, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, plays a key role in supporting Sailors and families throughout the European and African areas of responsibility.



A native of Orange County, California, Pantoja serves as the Overseas Screening and Exceptional Family Member Program coordinator within the Patient Administration Department. He manages medical screenings for service members and their dependents assigned overseas, helping commands place personnel where they can effectively serve while ensuring families have access to necessary resources.



In addition to coordinating overseas screenings, Pantoja works closely with exceptional family member households, connecting them with services that help maintain family stability during overseas assignments. His efforts allow service members to remain focused on operational requirements while their families receive the support they need.



Pantoja joined the Navy seeking opportunity, travel and a career in medicine. During his eight years of service, he has deployed with Marine forces, visited 12 countries during an eight-month deployment and participated in training events that strengthened partnerships with allied military medical teams.



He says one of the greatest benefits of Navy Medicine is the opportunity to develop leadership skills while serving in diverse operational environments around the world.



“Every medically ready Sailor is another warfighter ready to answer our nation’s call,” said Pantoja. “It’s rewarding to know that my work helps service members and their families stay prepared for whatever mission comes next.”

NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at Naval Hospital Rota on the Iberian Peninsula.



For 250 years, Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly trained military and civilian healthcare professionals, has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.