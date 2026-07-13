RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex (LHD2)

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U.S. Army AH-64 Attack Helicopters, a UH-60 Black Hawk, and a CH-47 Chinook assigned to 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division stage on the flight deck after landing on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 in the Pacific Ocean, July 17, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)