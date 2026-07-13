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    RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex (LHD2) [Image 9 of 11]

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    RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex (LHD2)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain Mates, assigned to the handling team aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), move to place wheel chocks onto an AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, after landing on the USS Essex (LHD 2) as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 in the Pacific Ocean, July 17, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft, and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 18:53
    Photo ID: 9818530
    VIRIN: 260717-A-XD912-1022
    Resolution: 6482x4323
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex (LHD2) [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex (LHD2)
    RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex (LHD2)
    RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex (LHD2)
    RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex (LHD2)
    RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex (LHD2)
    RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex (LHD2)
    RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex (LHD2)
    RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex (LHD2)
    RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex (LHD2)
    RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex (LHD2)
    RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex (LHD2)

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    USS Essex (LHD 2)
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    US Navy
    RIMPAC 26
    Rim of the Pacific 26

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