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    11th MEU Marines Conduct Gun Drills Aboard USS Boxer [Image 4 of 4]

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    11th MEU Marines Conduct Gun Drills Aboard USS Boxer

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs       

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participates in a live-fire drill using an M240B machine gun in the upper vehicle deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), July 15, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 13:36
    Photo ID: 9818408
    VIRIN: 260715-N-NO146-2322
    Resolution: 5013x3342
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Gun Drills Aboard USS Boxer [Image 4 of 4], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th MEU Marines Conduct Gun Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Gun Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Gun Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Gun Drills Aboard USS Boxer

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