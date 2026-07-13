11th MEU Marines Conduct Gun Drills Aboard USS Boxer

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A U.S. Marine, assigned to Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participates in a live-fire drill using an M4 carbine gun in the upper vehicle deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), July 15, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)