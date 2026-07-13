Boxer Sailors Calibrate Mark 38 Mod 2 Weapon System

U.S. Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), conduct maintenance on a Mark 38 Mod 2 weapon system, July 14, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 13:36
|Photo ID:
|9818402
|VIRIN:
|260714-N-NO146-3362
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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