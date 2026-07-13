Boxer Sailors Calibrate Mark 38 Mod 2 Weapon System

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A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), inspects a Mark 38 MOD2 weapon system while conducting maintenance, July 14, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)