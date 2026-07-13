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    Boxer Sailors Calibrate Mark 38 Mod 2 Weapon System [Image 1 of 3]

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    Boxer Sailors Calibrate Mark 38 Mod 2 Weapon System

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.14.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs       

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), inspects a Mark 38 MOD2 weapon system while conducting maintenance, July 14, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 13:36
    Photo ID: 9818400
    VIRIN: 260714-N-NO146-3170
    Resolution: 3122x2297
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boxer Sailors Calibrate Mark 38 Mod 2 Weapon System [Image 3 of 3], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Boxer Sailors Calibrate Mark 38 Mod 2 Weapon System
    Boxer Sailors Calibrate Mark 38 Mod 2 Weapon System
    Boxer Sailors Calibrate Mark 38 Mod 2 Weapon System

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