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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Quảng Xuân Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam [Image 5 of 6]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Quảng Xuân Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam

    VIETNAM

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Ensign Tyler Walker, left, the project manager, provides a tour of completed renovations to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) leadership and local school faculty at the conclusion of a PP26 and Pacific Friendship 2026 (PF26) joint engineering project to build a new six-stall restroom facility at the Quảng Xuân Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam, July 17, 2026. The project, led by PP26 with support from the U.S. Army engineers of PF26, aims to enhance the quality of life for the 712 students at the school. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 08:04
    Photo ID: 9818278
    VIRIN: 260717-N-ED646-1611
    Resolution: 7167x4778
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: VN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Quảng Xuân Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Quảng Xuân Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Quảng Xuân Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Quảng Xuân Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Quảng Xuân Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Quảng Xuân Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Quảng Xuân Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam

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    NMCB 5
    Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership
    PP26
    pf26
    PacificFriendship

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