Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Quảng Xuân Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam

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Mr. Thai Huu Lieu, center, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Quang Tri Province, speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the conclusion of a Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) and Pacific Friendship 2026 (PF26) joint engineering project to build a new six-stall restroom facility at the Quảng Xuân Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam, July 17, 2026. The project, led by PP26 with support from the U.S. Army engineers of PF26, aims to enhance the quality of life for the 712 students at the school. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)