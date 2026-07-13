George Washington Conducts Fueling at Sea

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Quartermaster Seaman Raylauni Jones, from California, assigned to navigation department, uses a range finder on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a fueling-at-sea evolution with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) in the Philippine Sea, July 18, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)