(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kiah Nesbitt 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors, assigned to deck department, receives supplies during a replenishment-at-sea evolution with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE10) aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, July 17, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kiah Nesbitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 04:17
    Photo ID: 9818230
    VIRIN: 260717-N-DH616-1003
    Resolution: 4951x3301
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea [Image 6 of 6], by SA Kiah Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea
    George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea
    George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea
    George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea
    George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea
    George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FDNF
    CVN73
    FAS
    SpiritOfFreedom
    7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery